Russia tries to crash Ukrainian morale with drone and missile strikes – ISW

Ukrainian soldier. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian forces are attempting to undermine Ukrainian morale through combined drone and missile attacks, while highlighting Ukraine’s need for partner support. They have also made gains near Velykyi Burluk and on the Novopavlivka front, while Ukrainian troops advanced on the Pokrovsk front.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Quote from ISW: "ISW continues to assess that Russia's ongoing large-scale strikes are intended to degrade Ukrainian and Western morale and underscore Ukraine's need for continued Western support for Ukraine's interceptor drone programme and for the continued supply of Western air defense systems, especially US-provided Patriot systems."

Advertisement:

Details: The report notes that Ukrainian forces advanced on the Pokrovsk front.

Geolocation footage published on 11 July indicates that Ukrainian forces made marginal progress south of Udachne, southwest of Pokrovsk.

Meanwhile, Russian troops recently advanced from the international border towards Velykyi Burluk in northeastern Kharkiv Oblast, likely aiming to link operations near Vovchansk with those near Dvorichna. Geolocation footage from 12 July shows Russian forces advancing southwest of Mylove, northeast of Velykyi Burluk.

Russian forces also made recent gains on the Novopavlivka front, in the Novokhatskyi area.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!