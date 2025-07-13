All Sections
Russians kill 4 civilians and injure 13 in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 13 July 2025, 08:29
Russians kill 4 civilians and injure 13 in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts
The aftermath of a Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast on 11 July. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Four people were killed in Russian attacks on Donetsk and Kherson oblasts on 12 and 13 July.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted critical and social infrastructure, as well as residential areas of settlements. Five apartment buildings and 16 houses were damaged. The attack also damaged a gas pipeline, an outbuilding and cars.

On Saturday, one person was killed and four others were injured.

On Sunday morning, two residents of Kherson sought medical assistance after a Russian overnight strike on the city’s Korabelnyi district.

A 75-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man sustained blast and head injuries and concussions.

On 12 July, Russian forces killed three civilians in Donetsk Oblast – in Sloviansk, Myrnohrad and Bilozerske.

Seven others were injured over the course of the day in the oblast: three in Sloviansk, two in Pokrovsk and one each in Myrnohrad and Vartivka.

