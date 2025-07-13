All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian drone attack destroys school in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 13 July 2025, 10:40
Russian drone attack destroys school in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Destroyed school. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The roof and first story of an educational institution caught fire as a result of a nighttime Russian drone attack on the town of Mezhova in the Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram; Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: Emergency services report that an educational institution was completely destroyed. A fire covering 800 square metres was extinguished by 14 firefighters.

Advertisement:

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration reported that a 37-year-old man was injured by an attack in the same area.

Russian forces attacked with guided aerial bombs, UAVs and multiple-launch rocket systems, causing several fires.

Wheat fields, dry grassland and a farm building were set alight. A lyceum [a specialised secondary school – ed.] was partially destroyed. Damage was reported at company premises and a house; two combine harvesters and several cars were also affected.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Dnipropetrovsk Oblastattack
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Interceptor drones proving especially effective
Ukraine's Security Service eliminates FSB agents linked to murder of SSU colonel
Ukraine records 20 Russian drone hits across five regions on 12 July
Trump may provide new funding for Ukraine, CBS News says
Zelenskyy outlines what he expects from Ukrainian Parliament next week
Zelenskyy announces changes in state institutions after meeting with Ukraine's defence minister
All News
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russian attacks claim three lives in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russian artillery kills woman, injures two in Nikopol shelling
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: fires break out, business damaged
RECENT NEWS
13:12
Russian airstrike kills elderly woman in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
12:22
Zelenskyy: Interceptor drones proving especially effective
11:09
Ukraine's Security Service eliminates FSB agents linked to murder of SSU colonel
10:40
Russian drone attack destroys school in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
10:00
Suspected UAV part found on Eforie Sud Beach in Romania
09:24
Ukraine records 20 Russian drone hits across five regions on 12 July
08:56
Ukraine's combat zone sees 49 clashes overnight
08:29
Russians kill 4 civilians and injure 13 in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts
07:59
North Korea may have supplied Russia with 12 million rounds of 152mm shells, South Korean intelligence says
07:41
Ukrainian forces inflict 1,240 Russian losses
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: