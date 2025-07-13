Russian drone attack destroys school in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

The roof and first story of an educational institution caught fire as a result of a nighttime Russian drone attack on the town of Mezhova in the Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram; Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: Emergency services report that an educational institution was completely destroyed. A fire covering 800 square metres was extinguished by 14 firefighters.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration reported that a 37-year-old man was injured by an attack in the same area.

Russian forces attacked with guided aerial bombs, UAVs and multiple-launch rocket systems, causing several fires.

Wheat fields, dry grassland and a farm building were set alight. A lyceum [a specialised secondary school – ed.] was partially destroyed. Damage was reported at company premises and a house; two combine harvesters and several cars were also affected.

