Russian airstrike kills elderly woman in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

An 88-year-old woman was killed in a Russian attack on the Velykomykhailivka hromada in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast’s Synelnykove district on 13 July. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town along with their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: Authorities report that guided airstrikes caused a fire in a private yard, igniting a summer kitchen and a garage. Five houses were damaged.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration later reported that Russian forces attacked the city of Samar with drones, damaging infrastructure. No further details were provided.

