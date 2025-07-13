Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk gears up for Dubois rematch at Wembley after training camp

Undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk (23-0, 14 KOs), who holds the WBC, WBA, WBO and IBO titles, has completed his training camp ahead of his rematch with British boxer Daniel Dubois.

Source: Usyk on Instagram, as reported by Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda's holding company

Details: The Ukrainian team has left for London, where the second fight against Daniel Dubois will take place at Wembley Stadium on 19 July.

The first bout between the boxers occurred on 26 August 2023 in Wrocław, Poland, where Usyk won by technical knockout in the ninth round.

Excitement for the rematch is high, with fans purchasing 65,000 tickets for the 90,000-capacity arena in three days.

Background: Earlier, Johnny Fisher, a sparring partner of Daniel Dubois, and Leonid Loivskyi, the former coach of the Ukrainian national team, shared their predictions for the fight.

