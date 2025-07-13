All Sections
Czech PM has urged Slovak counterpart not to block EU sanctions against Russia, Czech broadcaster says

Ulyana KrychkovskaSunday, 13 July 2025, 20:22
Stock photo: Getty Images

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala has urged his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico not to block the adoption of the European Union’s 18th package of sanctions against Russia.

Source: Fiala in a letter seen by Czech media, as reported by European Pravda, citing Radio Prague International

Details: In the letter, Fiala reportedly emphasised the importance of a united response to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and reminded Fico of the countries’ shared historical experience of occupation by Moscow.

Fiala warned that blocking the sanctions would isolate Slovakia within the EU.

"We share a common interest in protecting our citizens. Cooperation within the EU and NATO is extremely important," he wrote.

Fiala said he hopes that Slovakia, as Czechia's "closest partner", would reconsider its stance and help preserve the unity of the democratic world against Russian aggression.

Background:

  • As previously reported by European Pravda, the EU’s Committee of Permanent Representatives (Coreper) failed to approve the 18th package of sanctions on Friday 11 July due to Slovakia’s opposition.
  • The following day, Fico said he aimed to reach an agreement with the European Commission by Tuesday 15 July, securing guarantees that Slovakia would not suffer from a complete ban on Russian gas supplies. This would then unblock the adoption of the EU’s 18th sanctions package against Russia.
  • The EU Foreign Affairs Council is set to meet in Brussels on 15 July.
  • Slovakia is blocking the sanctions in an effort to obtain assurances from the European Commission regarding the impact of a full ban on Russian gas imports starting in 2028.

