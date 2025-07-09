Slovakia vetoes EU's 18th sanctions package against Russia, delaying decision

EU ambassadors were unable to agree on the 18th package of sanctions against Russia due to Slovakia’s veto during a meeting of the Committee of Permanent Representatives (Coreper) on 9 July.

Source: European Pravda correspondent, citing three anonymous EU diplomats who hold high positions and are familiar with the course of negotiations

Details: Slovakia continues to block the 18th package of sanctions against Russia, and the issue will next be considered at a meeting of EU ambassadors on Friday 11 July.

"There is still no agreement on the 18th package of sanctions, as Slovakia is blocking its adoption," one EU diplomat stressed.

He added that this is happening despite the fact that negotiations with the European Commission in Bratislava on 3 July were described as "good and productive".

Another source asserted that "among the representatives of the EU states, indignation is actually growing. We are simply wasting time but should have given a decisive response to the recent shameful Russian attacks".

"The issue of maintaining the oil price ceiling also remains unresolved; three member states do not want to apply it," noted the third source to European Pravda.

EU ambassadors will return to consideration of the 18th package of sanctions against Russia on Friday 11 July .

Sources report that it is currently planned that agreement on the sanctions package will be reached this week, and it will be approved by the EU Foreign Affairs Council on Tuesday 15 July.

Background:

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna said that EU countries are expected to reach an agreement on the 18th sanctions package this week.

The 18th EU sanctions package against Russia was previously discussed and ultimately not adopted during a meeting of the EU Committee of Permanent Representatives (Coreper) in Brussels on 4 July due to Slovakia’s opposition.

Slovakia is blocking the sanctions to obtain guarantees from the European Commission on the consequences of a complete rejection of Russian gas from 2028.

Earlier, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty editor Rikard Jozwiak predicted that Slovakia would lift its block on the 18th sanctions package following successful negotiations with the European Commission in Bratislava on 3 July.

