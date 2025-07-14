All Sections
Total of 212 combat clashes on battlefield, nearly half on two fronts – Ukraine's General Staff

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 14 July 2025, 08:17
Photo: 24th Mechanised Brigade named after King Danylo, Ground Forces of Ukraine

There have been 212 combat engagements on 11 fronts over the past day, with Ukrainian defenders repelling over 100 Russian assaults on the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 14 July

Details: On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian defence forces repelled 15 Russian attacks. The Russians launched 10 airstrikes, dropping a total of 22 guided aerial bombs and conducting 340 attacks, including six from multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, eight combat clashes took place near the settlements of Milove, Stroivka, Vovchansk and Zelene.

On the Kupiansk front, seven Russian attacks were recorded. Ukraine's defence forces repelled assaults near the settlements of Holubivka, Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka and Kolisnykivka.

On the Lyman front, the Russians launched 28 attacks in an attempt to advance near the settlements of Hrekivka, Kopanky, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna and Torske and towards Bilohorivky.

On the Siversk front Ukrainian defenders repelled five Russian assaults near the settlements of Serebrianka and Vyiimka.

On the Kramatorsk front, five combat clashes were recorded near the city of Chasiv Yar and towards the village of Stupochky.

On the Toretsk front, Russian forces launched 14 attacks near the settlements of Toretsk, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Yablunivka and Rusyn Yar and towards Stepankivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders halted 74 Russian offensive actions near the settlements of Poltavka, Myroliubivka, Mykolaivka, Razine, Rodynske, Novotoretske, Promin, Vidrodzhennia, Shevchenko, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Kotliarivka, Muravka, Zelenyi Kut and Oleksiivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 27 Russian attempts to breach Ukrainian defensive lines near the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Novokhatske, Myrne, Shevchenko, Zelene Pole, Rivnopil and Vilne Pole.

On the Huliaipole front, no combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian troops launched two assaults, attempting to advance towards the settlements of Mali Shcherbaky and Novodanylivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, Ukrainian defenders halted seven Russian attacks.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russia's offensive potential in the rear.

