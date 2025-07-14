All Sections
Zelenskyy says he had productive conversation with Trump's envoy Kellogg – video

Ulyana Krychkovska, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 14 July 2025, 14:36
Zelenskyy says he had productive conversation with Trump's envoy Kellogg – video
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and General Keith Kellogg. Screenshot

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and General Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy for Russia and Ukraine, have met in Kyiv to discuss strengthening Ukraine's air defence, defence weapons and new sanctions against Russia.

Source: Zelenskyy on social media; Office of the President of Ukraine; European Pravda

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We discussed the path to peace and what we can do together to bring it closer. This includes strengthening air defence for Ukraine, joint production, and joint procurement of defence weapons with Europe. And, of course, sanctions against Russia and those who help it."

Details: The president met with Kellogg on Monday 14 July when the envoy arrived on a visit to Kyiv. Zelenskyy said that they had a productive conversation.

Zelenskyy expressed hope for US leadership against the backdrop of Russian ambitions.

"Thank you, Keith Kellogg, for this visit to Ukraine. I am grateful to President Trump for the important signals of support and positive decisions for both our countries. We appreciate the support of the American people," he concluded.

As Zelenskyy's Office later noted, they also discussed the overall situation on the front lines and the needs of Ukrainian soldiers.

Zelenskyy also confirmed Ukraine's readiness to purchase American weapons, primarily air defence systems. The parties discussed joint drone production, the possibility of the United States directly purchasing Ukrainian drones, and the potential purchase of weapons in cooperation with European partners.

Background:

  • Kellogg announced his visit to Ukraine during the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome. He noted that the visit would last a week.
  • Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would continue to work with the American side at the military level, in particular with Kellogg.

