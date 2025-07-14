All Sections
Ukraine's Defence Ministry codifies Khyzhak combat module that can fire while moving

Yevheniia HubinaMonday, 14 July 2025, 15:27
Сombat module Khyzhak (“Predator”). Photo: The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has codified and approved the domestic remote-controlled combat module Khyzhak ("Predator") for use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 

Source: Main Directorate for Support of the Life Cycle of Weapons and Military Equipment

Quote: "The Khyzhak combat module can be used both in stationary mode and on a mobile platform. The 7.62 mm calibre machine guns installed on it can be equipped with Soviet-style or NATO-standard ammunition."

Details: The remotely controlled module can fire at small arms ranges. It can accompany and fire in different planes: at targets on the ground or in the air. The platform's stabilisation allows for accurate firing even while moving.

Background:

  • Earlier, the Ministry of Defence approved the Shablia ("Sabre") MK19(M) remote-controlled combat module, designed to fire dense and accurate shots from a 40mm MK19 automatic grenade launcher.
  • The development is adapted for installation on ground-based robotic systems and vehicles, and the platform can be operated by 1-2 people.

