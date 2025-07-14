Plant to produce chemical components for Ukrainian defence industry to be built in US

The Ukrainian state-owned company Ukrainian Defence Industry and the US-based D&M Holding Company have signed an agreement to establish a joint venture.

Source: press service of Ukroboronprom (Ukrainian Defence Industry)

Details: The statement says that the relevant document was signed on 11 July in Rome, on the sidelines of the International Conference on the Restoration of Ukraine (URC 2025).

Quote: "The Ukrainian Defence Industry Joint Stock Company and the American company D&M Holding Company signed a document that provides for the establishment of a joint venture for the production of special chemicals for the needs of the defence sector."

Details: The company will be located in the United States and will manufacture products used in the production of ammunition for the Ukrainian defence forces.

The document was signed by Ukrainian Defence Industry CEO Oleh Huliak and D&M Holding Company CEO Daniel Powers in the presence of US Special Envoy to Ukraine Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg, Advisor to the President of Ukraine on Strategic Issues Oleksandr Kamyshyn, and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Ukrainian Defence Industry David Lomjaria.

Quote: "This is a fundamentally important step towards overcoming the shortage of specialty chemicals that the ammunition industry is currently experiencing."

"The Ukrainian defence industry should gradually move from large-scale procurement to in-house production to meet its immediate needs. It is equally important that the company will operate in a safe area," said Ukrainian Defence Industry CEO Oleh Huliak.

Background:

Earlier, it was reported that Airbus would help Ukraine maintain its own aircraft. The European company and JSC Ukrainian Defence Industry signed a joint memorandum.

It was also reported that Ukrainian Defence Industry had signed an agreement with the Canadian company Roshel to establish a joint production of armoured vehicles. This is the production of Roshel Senator armoured vehicles.

On 15 February, the Ukrainian Defence Industry signed a memorandum of understanding with the Danish company Weibel Scientific.

Ukrainian Defence Industry and the French company Thales International SAS, which specialises in the development of information systems for the aerospace and military sectors, signed an agreement to build a joint venture.

It was also reported that Ukrainian Defence Industry reported a profit of UAH 1.3 billion (about US$31 million) in 2024.

