Russians attack Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, killing woman

Russian troops attacked Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, killing a woman on the morning of 14 June.

Source: Serhii Horbunov, Head of Konstiantynivka City Military Administration

Quote from Horbunov: "Russian troops shelled the town of Kostiantynivka with tubed artillery on 14 July 2025 at 09:25. The enemy attack killed one civilian – a woman sustained fatal injuries at home."

Advertisement:

Details: At least three residential buildings were damaged.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!