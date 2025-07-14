Russians attack Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, killing woman
Monday, 14 July 2025, 19:25
Russian troops attacked Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, killing a woman on the morning of 14 June.
Source: Serhii Horbunov, Head of Konstiantynivka City Military Administration
Quote from Horbunov: "Russian troops shelled the town of Kostiantynivka with tubed artillery on 14 July 2025 at 09:25. The enemy attack killed one civilian – a woman sustained fatal injuries at home."
Advertisement:
Details: At least three residential buildings were damaged.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!