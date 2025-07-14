All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians attack Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, killing woman

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 14 July 2025, 19:25
Russians attack Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, killing woman
Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast. Screenshot

Russian troops attacked Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, killing a woman on the morning of 14 June.

Source: Serhii Horbunov, Head of Konstiantynivka City Military Administration

Quote from Horbunov: "Russian troops shelled the town of Kostiantynivka with tubed artillery on 14 July 2025 at 09:25. The enemy attack killed one civilian – a woman sustained fatal injuries at home."

Advertisement:

Details: At least three residential buildings were damaged.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement:
Five EU countries oppose new trade deal with Ukraine
Trump threatens new sanctions against Russia if no deal is reached "in 50 days"
Ukraine's first deputy prime minister says candidates for government to be announced soon
Ukrainian Parliament to dismiss government on 16 July
Zelenskyy proposes Deputy Prime Minister Svyrydenko to head Ukrainian government
Slovakia and Malta currently blocking 18th sanctions package against Russia
All News
Donetsk Oblast
Mother and her child injured in Russian airstrike on Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast – photos
Russians kill 4 civilians and injure 13 in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts
Russia attacks centre of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast, leaving three dead
RECENT NEWS
20:04
Five EU countries oppose new trade deal with Ukraine
19:25
Russians attack Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, killing woman
19:04
Ukraine to receive additional Patriot systems within days – Trump
18:38
Trump: NATO and US have reached agreement on supplying weapons to Ukraine
18:33
Trump threatens new sanctions against Russia if no deal is reached "in 50 days"
18:30
EXPLAINERHow a cautious Macron became a strong supporter of Ukraine
17:49
Ukraine's first deputy prime minister says candidates for government to be announced soon
17:39
Azov Commander: World War III is on our doorstep – Ukraine is already inside
17:16
Ukrainian government reshuffle: PM Shmyhal may become defence minister
16:36
Plant to produce chemical components for Ukrainian defence industry to be built in US
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: