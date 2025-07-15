Italy's PM praises Trump's tougher stance on Russia amid Ukraine war

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has noted the shift in US President Donald Trump's rhetoric regarding Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: Meloni in a statement on Tuesday 15 July during a meeting with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, as reported by European Pravda, citing Italian news agency ANSA

Quote from Meloni: "Russia continues to attack civilians using increasingly brutal methods, thereby demonstrating how little interest Moscow has in establishing the peace we all seek, despite the Trump administration’s willingness to dialogue, which Putin has decided not to accept."

Advertisement:

Details: Meloni said Rome welcomes the shift in the US position.

Background:

On 14 July, Donald Trump once again expressed his disappointment with Russia and promised to impose very severe tariffs if a peace agreement is not reached in the near future.

Trump has also announced an agreement between the US and NATO under which European allies will pay for American weapons supplied to Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!