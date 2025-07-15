All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Italy's PM praises Trump's tougher stance on Russia amid Ukraine war

Oleh PavliukTuesday, 15 July 2025, 18:58
Italy's PM praises Trump's tougher stance on Russia amid Ukraine war
Giorgia Meloni. Stock photo: Getty Images

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has noted the shift in US President Donald Trump's rhetoric regarding Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: Meloni in a statement on Tuesday 15 July during a meeting with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, as reported by European Pravda, citing Italian news agency ANSA

Quote from Meloni: "Russia continues to attack civilians using increasingly brutal methods, thereby demonstrating how little interest Moscow has in establishing the peace we all seek, despite the Trump administration’s willingness to dialogue, which Putin has decided not to accept."

Advertisement:

Details: Meloni said Rome welcomes the shift in the US position.

Background: 

  • On 14 July, Donald Trump once again expressed his disappointment with Russia and promised to impose very severe tariffs if a peace agreement is not reached in the near future.
  • Trump has also announced an agreement between the US and NATO under which European allies will pay for American weapons supplied to Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ItalyTrumpRusso-Ukrainian warTrump
Advertisement:
US and Ukraine seek administrator for joint Reconstruction Investment Fund
Newsweek: White House admits Trump asked Zelenskyy about possibility of striking Moscow
Zelenskyy signs several urgent laws
Ukrainian corps commander reveals details of preparations for Kursk operation
Ukraine's PM submits letter of resignation
Ukrainian parliament extends martial law and mobilisation until 5 November
All News
Italy
Italy to provide over €30 million for restoration of cultural landmarks damaged by Russia in Odesa
Italian president: Ukraine's security is Europe's security
Photography exhibition featuring damaged Odesa Cathedral presented at Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome
RECENT NEWS
19:14
Czechia opts out of Trump's NATO weapons plan for Ukraine
18:58
Italy's PM praises Trump's tougher stance on Russia amid Ukraine war
18:52
US and Ukraine seek administrator for joint Reconstruction Investment Fund
18:51
Estonian PM: only force can stop Putin, and even Trump agrees now
18:43
Ukraine's foreign minister and Trump's envoy discuss expanded military cooperation
18:36
Finnish PM confirms detention of former Wagner Group fighter who sought asylum
18:31
EXPLAINERWhy Orbán is in no rush to ditch Russian oil and what Brussels should do about it
18:24
Russians control nearly all of Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, a few Ukrainian positions remain
18:05
Newsweek: White House admits Trump asked Zelenskyy about possibility of striking Moscow
17:37
EU sanctions pro-Russian politicians and organisations in Moldova
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: