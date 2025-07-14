All Sections
Trump: NATO and US have reached agreement on supplying weapons to Ukraine

Ulyana KrychkovskaMonday, 14 July 2025, 18:38
US President Donald Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte during their meeting at the White House. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has announced that NATO and the US have reached an agreement on supplying weapons to Ukraine.

Source: Trump at the White House during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, as reported by European Pravda

Details: On Monday 14 July, Trump confirmed that he has agreed to a deal to supply weapons to Ukraine and boasted that the US produces "the greatest military equipment in the world".

The new equipment will be manufactured for NATO and made available for onward delivery to Ukraine.

Quote from Trump: "We make the best equipment, the best missiles, the best of everything, the European nations know that, and we made a deal today…  we are going to be sending them weapons, and they’re [NATO – ed.] going to be paying for them."

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said Ukraine will receive a huge amount of military equipment.

Quote from Rutte: "It will mean that Ukraine can get its hands on really massive numbers of military equipment, both for air defence, but also missiles, ammunition."

Rutte said he is in contact with "many countries" that intend to join this agreement, mentioning Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, the UK, the Netherlands and Canada in particular.

He also noted that NATO will work through its mechanisms to "make sure that we know what Ukrainians need".

Background:

  • Trump also expressed his disappointment with Russia and promised to impose "very severe tariffs" if a peace agreement is not reached in the near future.
  • On 14 July, Trump confirmed that he intends to send various types of weapons to Ukraine, including Patriot missiles, which will be fully paid for.

