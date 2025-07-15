Czechia opts out of Trump's NATO weapons plan for Ukraine
Tuesday, 15 July 2025, 19:14
Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala has announced that Czechia will not be taking part in a US-led initiative to purchase US weapons for Ukraine through NATO.
Source: Fiala in a comment to the Czech news portal Publico, as reported by European Pravda
Quote from Fiala: "Czechia is focusing on other projects and ways of helping Ukraine, for example, through the ammunition initiative. Therefore, we are not currently considering joining this project."
Background:
- On Monday 14 July, Trump announced an agreement between the United States and NATO under which the supply of US weapons to Ukraine will be financed by European allies.
- NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that same day that Germany, the United Kingdom, Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, the Netherlands and Canada all want to be part of the initiative.
- Germany and Sweden have confirmed their readiness to join Trump's scheme.
- Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo has welcomed the initiative but said Finland has not yet decided whether to participate.
