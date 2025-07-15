Czechia opts out of Trump's NATO weapons plan for Ukraine

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala has announced that Czechia will not be taking part in a US-led initiative to purchase US weapons for Ukraine through NATO.

Source: Fiala in a comment to the Czech news portal Publico, as reported by European Pravda

Quote from Fiala: "Czechia is focusing on other projects and ways of helping Ukraine, for example, through the ammunition initiative. Therefore, we are not currently considering joining this project."

Background:

On Monday 14 July, Trump announced an agreement between the United States and NATO under which the supply of US weapons to Ukraine will be financed by European allies.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that same day that Germany, the United Kingdom, Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, the Netherlands and Canada all want to be part of the initiative.

Germany and Sweden have confirmed their readiness to join Trump's scheme.

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo has welcomed the initiative but said Finland has not yet decided whether to participate.

