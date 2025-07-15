All Sections
Reuters: Sweden to join efforts to supply arms to Ukraine after Trump's decision

Ulyana KrychkovskaTuesday, 15 July 2025, 17:29
Reuters: Sweden to join efforts to supply arms to Ukraine after Trump's decision
Swedish Defence Minister Pål Jonson. Stock photo: Getty Images

Sweden will join efforts to increase arms supplies to Ukraine following US President Donald Trump’s decision to provide weapons through NATO.

Source: Swedish Defence Minister Pål Jonson in a comment to Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Jonson welcomed Trump’s decision to make possible increased sanctions against Russia and to lay the groundwork for supplying Patriot air defence systems and other weapons to Ukraine.

"Sweden will contribute," he said.

Background: 

  • On Monday 14 July, Trump announced an agreement between the United States and NATO under which the supply of US weapons to Ukraine would be financed by European allies. The US president also announced the delivery of additional Patriot systems to Ukraine.
  • German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius stated that Berlin and Washington would decide to send two US-made Patriot air defence systems to Kyiv within days or weeks.
  • Following Trump’s announcements, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that Berlin "will play a decisive role".

