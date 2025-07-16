Battlefield sees 171 combat clashes, 60 of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian and Russian forces have clashed 171 times across the war zone over the past 24 hours, with 60 engagements taking place on the Pokrovsk front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 16 July

Details: On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, 21 engagements occurred. In addition, the Russians launched 10 airstrikes, dropping 23 guided bombs, and carried out 363 attacks on Ukrainian positions and populated areas, ten of which were from multiple-launch rocket systems.

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, Ukrainian defence forces repelled seven Russian attacks near the settlements of Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe and Stroivka.

On the Kupiansk front, five Russian attacks were recorded. Ukraine's defence forces repelled assaults near the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka, Zahryzove and Pishchane and towards Kupiansk.

On the Lyman front, Russian troops attacked 25 times, attempting to advance near the settlements of Novyi Myr, Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna and Torske and towards Shandryholove and Serebrianka.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian assaults near the settlements of Hryhorivka and Vyimka.

On the Kramatorsk front, seven combat engagements took place near Predtechyne and Bila Hora and towards Stupochky.

On the Toretsk front, Russian forces conducted 11 attacks near the settlements of Dyliivka, Toretsk, Novospaske and Rusyn Yar.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 60 assaults near the settlements of Mykolaivka, Shevchenko, Molodetske, Horikhove, Popiv Yar, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Zvirove, Udachne and Oleksiivka and towards Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Muravka Filiia and Dachne.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian forces repelled 27 Russian attempts to break through Ukrainian lines near the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Piddubne, Lisne, Myrne, Maliivka, Shevchenko, Novosilka and Zelene Pole and towards Komyshuvakha, Temyrivka and Novokhatske.

On the Huliaipole front, Ukrainian defence forces successfully repelled one Russian assault near the settlement of Malynivka.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian defenders also repelled one Russian assault near the settlement of Novodanylivka.

On the Prydniprovske front, Ukrainian troops repelled eight Russian attacks near the Antonivka Bridge and around Kozulskyi and Zabych islands.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aircraft and Rocket Forces and Artillery units struck six clusters of Russian personnel, weapons and equipment, three command posts, two air defence systems and one artillery system.

