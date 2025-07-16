All Sections
Ukrainian MPs still in dark about who will be appointed to new Cabinet on 17 July

Anhelina StrashkulychWednesday, 16 July 2025, 10:55
The building of the Ukrainian Parliament. Photo: Getty Images

Members of Ukrainian Parliament still do not know for certain who will be appointed to ministerial positions in the new Cabinet to be headed by Yuliia Svyrydenko, current First Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister. The appointment vote is scheduled to take place in the Verkhovna Rada (Parliament) on 17 July.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda article; Ukrainska Pravda sources in Parliament

Details: On 14 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he had nominated Svyrydenko to lead the government, replacing Denys Shmyhal, who is expected to take over as defence minister in the reshuffled Cabinet.

By doing so, Zelenskyy ignored the provision in the Constitution stipulating that the nomination of a prime minister must come from the parliamentary coalition. He also disregarded the law on martial law, which forbids terminating the powers of the Cabinet. However, the leadership of the Servant of the People ruling faction refers to the Law on the Cabinet of Ministers, which states in Article 17 that the Cabinet "continues to exercise its powers until a newly formed Cabinet begins work". Formally, then, the powers are not considered to have been terminated.

As of the evening of 15 July and morning of 16 July, MPs – including those from the Servant of the People presidential majority – still do not know who exactly is set to be appointed as ministers on 17 July.

Several sources in the faction told Ukrainska Pravda that after the parliamentary session on 16 July, a Servant of the People gathering is expected to be held, where the new government members will be presented.

Read a brief overview of the potential changes in Ukrainian government: Zelenskyy's third government: who will lose their posts and who may become ministers

