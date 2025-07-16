Trump's envoy Kellogg pays tribute to children killed in Russia's war

Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for Ukraine, visited a memorial dedicated to the children killed in Russia's war against Ukraine during his visit to Kyiv.

Source: European Pravda; Kellogg on X (Twitter)

Details: Kellogg visited a memorial dedicated to the victims of the Russo-Ukrainian war on Wednesday 16 July.

"One pays honour and respect of their death, not by laying of flowers, but by stuffed toy animals. The killing of innocent civilians, especially children, must end," Kellogg said.

The US President's special envoy stressed that Donald Trump "has been clear: the killing must stop".

Background:

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha and Kellogg discussed ways to expand mutually beneficial Ukrainian-American defence cooperation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the US President's representative also discussed the agreement between the United States and NATO on the supply of American weapons.

