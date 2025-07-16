All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Trump's envoy Kellogg pays tribute to children killed in Russia's war

Ulyana KrychkovskaWednesday, 16 July 2025, 15:52
Trump's envoy Kellogg pays tribute to children killed in Russia's war
Keith Kellogg. Photo: Keith Kelloggʼs X

Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for Ukraine, visited a memorial dedicated to the children killed in Russia's war against Ukraine during his visit to Kyiv.

Source: European Pravda; Kellogg on X (Twitter)

Details: Kellogg visited a memorial dedicated to the victims of the Russo-Ukrainian war on Wednesday 16 July.

Advertisement:

"One pays honour and respect of their death, not by laying of flowers, but by stuffed toy animals. The killing of innocent civilians, especially children, must end," Kellogg said.

The US President's special envoy stressed that Donald Trump "has been clear: the killing must stop".

Background:

  • Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha and Kellogg discussed ways to expand mutually beneficial Ukrainian-American defence cooperation.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the US President's representative also discussed the agreement between the United States and NATO on the supply of American weapons.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

USAchildrenRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Ukrainian parliament approves PM Shmyhal's resignation
Zelenskyy: Putin fears US, no heavy attacks for two nights since Trump's envoy Kellogg arrived in Ukraine
Defence Minister Rustem Umierov is not only candidate for Ukraine's ambassador to US – sources
Zelenskyy's third government: who will lose their posts and who may become ministers
UpdatedRussia launches large-scale strike on Vinnytsia: civilian infrastructure hit, eight people injured – photos, video
Russia increases use of chemical weapons against Ukraine – EU's top diplomat Kallas
All News
USA
Italy opts out of US-NATO weapons plan for Ukraine
Zelenskyy: Putin fears US, no heavy attacks for two nights since Trump's envoy Kellogg arrived in Ukraine
Defence Minister Rustem Umierov is not only candidate for Ukraine's ambassador to US – sources
RECENT NEWS
18:29
Russians attack center of Dobropillia in Donetsk Oblast with guided aerial bomb, killing people – photos, video
18:13
EU earmarks €100bn for Ukraine in seven-year budget plan
18:06
Zaporizhzhia companies to produce components for mines
17:56
Foreign ministers of Lublin Triangle support idea of presidential meeting in Kyiv
17:31
Hungary demands EU sanctions against three Ukrainian officials for alleged killing of a Hungarian by military enlistment office staff
17:29
Russia seizes major bread producer company for alleged support of Ukrainian forces
17:14
Large-scale operation against pro-Russian hacker network conducted in Europe
16:06
Updated Defence of Ukraine subject to become mandatory for schoolchildren from 2027 – photos
15:52
Trump's envoy Kellogg pays tribute to children killed in Russia's war
15:11
Ukrainian parliament approves PM Shmyhal's resignation
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: