Ukraine's foreign minister and Trump's envoy discuss expanded military cooperation

Ulyana Krychkovska, Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 15 July 2025, 18:43
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for Ukraine, have discussed ways to expand mutually beneficial Ukrainian-American defence cooperation.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda 

Details: On Tuesday 15 July, Sybiha met with Kellogg, who arrived in Kyiv on 14 July.

During the meeting, they explored avenues for enhancing Ukrainian-American defence cooperation and welcomed the bipartisan support for the proposed Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025. They also coordinated further steps to increase the cost of war for Russia.

Quote from Sybiha: "We are grateful to President Trump for his pivotal decision to provide, together with European allies, new Patriot systems and other weapons."

Background: 

  • On Monday 14 July, Trump announced an agreement between the United States and NATO under which US weapons will be supplied to Ukraine and financed by European allies. 
  • The US president also announced that additional Patriot systems will be sent to Ukraine.
  • Following Trump’s decision, Kellogg said he had discussed it with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

