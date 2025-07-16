All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Updated Defence of Ukraine subject to become mandatory for schoolchildren from 2027 – photos

Anna KovalenkoWednesday, 16 July 2025, 16:06
Updated Defence of Ukraine subject to become mandatory for schoolchildren from 2027 – photos
Children learning to shoot. Photo: OLEKSII.CHUMACHENKO/DepositPhotos

More than 280,000 high school students in Ukraine – around 65% of all 10th-11th grade pupils – are already studying the updated course Defence of Ukraine at specially established training centres. This course will become mandatory for high school students starting in 2027.

Source: Ukraine’s Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi

Details: Lisovyi stated that nearly a year after the launch of the model curriculum, Ukraine has established and equipped nearly 1,000 training centres. Around 4,000 teachers now deliver the updated course to over 280,000 students.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Next comes scaling. Knowledge of security, self-defence, medicine and media landscape is no longer ‘extra training’ – it is a core skill of the modern individual. For a sense of personal dignity and a courageous outlook on one's future in one's own country."

 
 
 

Background: Recently, the Ministry of Education and Science approved an updated list of teaching tools for the subject Defence of Ukraine. In addition to standard items such as whiteboards, markers, chairs and desks, the list now includes:

  • FPV drone operation simulators with computers;
  • interactive laser-based shooting trainers;
  • radio sets for teaching communication basics;
  • mannequins for training in CPR and first aid.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Ukrainechildrenwar
Advertisement:
Russians attack center of Dobropillia in Donetsk Oblast with guided aerial bomb, killing people – photos, video
Ukrainian parliament approves PM Shmyhal's resignation
Zelenskyy: Putin fears US, no heavy attacks for two nights since Trump's envoy Kellogg arrived in Ukraine
Defence Minister Rustem Umierov is not only candidate for Ukraine's ambassador to US – sources
Zelenskyy's third government: who will lose their posts and who may become ministers
UpdatedRussia launches large-scale strike on Vinnytsia: civilian infrastructure hit, eight people injured – photos, video
All News
Ukraine
Russia increases use of chemical weapons against Ukraine – EU's top diplomat Kallas
Zelenskyy should not target Moscow – Trump
Hungary to push for EU sanctions against Ukraine over alleged killing of Hungarian by Ukrainian enlistment officers
RECENT NEWS
19:31
EXPLAINERWhy an anti-Ukrainian radical has gained popularity in Poland and what it could mean
19:16
EU ambassadors again fail to adopt 18th sanctions package against Russia – date of next attempt revealed
19:07
Man wounded in Russian attack on Chernivtsi dies after five days in hospital
18:50
Von der Leyen explains what will happen to Ukraine's financial aid after it joins EU
18:29
Russians attack center of Dobropillia in Donetsk Oblast with guided aerial bomb, killing people – photos, video
18:13
EU earmarks €100bn for Ukraine in seven-year budget plan
18:06
Zaporizhzhia companies to produce components for mines
17:56
Foreign ministers of Lublin Triangle support idea of presidential meeting in Kyiv
17:31
Hungary demands EU sanctions against three Ukrainian officials for alleged killing of a Hungarian by military enlistment office staff
17:29
Russia seizes major bread producer company for alleged support of Ukrainian forces
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: