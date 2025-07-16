Updated Defence of Ukraine subject to become mandatory for schoolchildren from 2027 – photos

More than 280,000 high school students in Ukraine – around 65% of all 10th-11th grade pupils – are already studying the updated course Defence of Ukraine at specially established training centres. This course will become mandatory for high school students starting in 2027.

Source: Ukraine’s Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi

Details: Lisovyi stated that nearly a year after the launch of the model curriculum, Ukraine has established and equipped nearly 1,000 training centres. Around 4,000 teachers now deliver the updated course to over 280,000 students.

Quote: "Next comes scaling. Knowledge of security, self-defence, medicine and media landscape is no longer ‘extra training’ – it is a core skill of the modern individual. For a sense of personal dignity and a courageous outlook on one's future in one's own country."

Background: Recently, the Ministry of Education and Science approved an updated list of teaching tools for the subject Defence of Ukraine. In addition to standard items such as whiteboards, markers, chairs and desks, the list now includes:

FPV drone operation simulators with computers;

interactive laser-based shooting trainers;

radio sets for teaching communication basics;

mannequins for training in CPR and first aid.

