All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Foreign ministers of Lublin Triangle support idea of presidential meeting in Kyiv

Ulyana Krychkovska, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 16 July 2025, 17:56
Foreign ministers of Lublin Triangle support idea of presidential meeting in Kyiv
Photo from social networks of Foreign Minestry of Poland

The foreign ministers of the Lublin Triangle countries met in Lublin on Wednesday 16 July and expressed their readiness to support the organisation of the next meeting of the presidents of Ukraine, Lithuania and Poland in Kyiv.

Source: a joint statement by the foreign ministers of Ukraine, Lithuania and Poland, as reported by European Pravda

Details: On 16 July, the foreign ministers of Ukraine, Lithuania and Poland – Andrii Sybiha, Kęstutis Budrys and Radosław Sikorski – met in Lublin to mark the fifth anniversary of the Lublin Triangle format and to discuss further cooperation.

Advertisement:

During the meeting, the parties expressed their willingness to facilitate the next meeting of the presidents of Ukraine, Lithuania and Poland in Kyiv. They also agreed to hold the next ministerial meeting by the end of 2025 in Lithuania. It is worth noting that if the meeting of the three presidents takes place in Kyiv, it will likely be attended by Poland’s newly elected president Karol Nawrocki, who will assume office in early August.

The ministers emphasised the importance of strengthening cultural and humanitarian cooperation in areas of shared historical heritage and memory.

They also supported the need for further efforts to counter hybrid threats, particularly in the areas of cyber and energy security, and to resist Russia’s use of energy as a tool of geopolitical pressure and blackmail, as well as to address the issue of Russia’s shadow fleet.

The diplomats reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine’s path to European Union membership, recognised the reforms carried out by Ukraine and stated that they consider EU enlargement based on merit as a geostrategic investment in Europe’s peace, security, stability and prosperity.

They also reaffirmed continued support for Ukraine’s path to NATO membership as an integral part of the continent’s security architecture.

The ministers separately stressed the importance of maintaining political, military, financial and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and confirmed their readiness to participate in Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction process.

Additionally, the parties welcomed the establishment of the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine.

Background: 

  • The Lublin Triangle was established as a format for trilateral cooperation between Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine aimed at deepening regional cooperation in the areas of security, economy and social-humanitarian issues.
  • The second summit of the format took place in Lviv in 2023 at the highest level, where the three presidents signed a joint declaration that included references to Ukraine’s future in the EU and NATO. After the summit, passersby in Lviv gave Polish President Andrzej Duda a standing ovation.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Foreign Affairs Ministryaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:
Russians attack center of Dobropillia in Donetsk Oblast with guided aerial bomb, killing people – photos, video
Ukrainian parliament approves PM Shmyhal's resignation
Zelenskyy: Putin fears US, no heavy attacks for two nights since Trump's envoy Kellogg arrived in Ukraine
Defence Minister Rustem Umierov is not only candidate for Ukraine's ambassador to US – sources
Zelenskyy's third government: who will lose their posts and who may become ministers
UpdatedRussia launches large-scale strike on Vinnytsia: civilian infrastructure hit, eight people injured – photos, video
All News
Foreign Affairs Ministry
Ukraine's foreign minister and Trump's envoy discuss expanded military cooperation
Ukrainian foreign minister on how to perceive statements from US
Zelenskyy announces meeting of all Ukrainian ambassadors on 21 July
RECENT NEWS
19:31
EXPLAINERWhy an anti-Ukrainian radical has gained popularity in Poland and what it could mean
19:16
EU ambassadors again fail to adopt 18th sanctions package against Russia – date of next attempt revealed
19:07
Man wounded in Russian attack on Chernivtsi dies after five days in hospital
18:50
Von der Leyen explains what will happen to Ukraine's financial aid after it joins EU
18:29
Russians attack center of Dobropillia in Donetsk Oblast with guided aerial bomb, killing people – photos, video
18:13
EU earmarks €100bn for Ukraine in seven-year budget plan
18:06
Zaporizhzhia companies to produce components for mines
17:56
Foreign ministers of Lublin Triangle support idea of presidential meeting in Kyiv
17:31
Hungary demands EU sanctions against three Ukrainian officials for alleged killing of a Hungarian by military enlistment office staff
17:29
Russia seizes major bread producer company for alleged support of Ukrainian forces
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: