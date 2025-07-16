Foreign ministers of Lublin Triangle support idea of presidential meeting in Kyiv

The foreign ministers of the Lublin Triangle countries met in Lublin on Wednesday 16 July and expressed their readiness to support the organisation of the next meeting of the presidents of Ukraine, Lithuania and Poland in Kyiv.

Source: a joint statement by the foreign ministers of Ukraine, Lithuania and Poland, as reported by European Pravda

Details: On 16 July, the foreign ministers of Ukraine, Lithuania and Poland – Andrii Sybiha, Kęstutis Budrys and Radosław Sikorski – met in Lublin to mark the fifth anniversary of the Lublin Triangle format and to discuss further cooperation.

During the meeting, the parties expressed their willingness to facilitate the next meeting of the presidents of Ukraine, Lithuania and Poland in Kyiv. They also agreed to hold the next ministerial meeting by the end of 2025 in Lithuania. It is worth noting that if the meeting of the three presidents takes place in Kyiv, it will likely be attended by Poland’s newly elected president Karol Nawrocki, who will assume office in early August.

The ministers emphasised the importance of strengthening cultural and humanitarian cooperation in areas of shared historical heritage and memory.

They also supported the need for further efforts to counter hybrid threats, particularly in the areas of cyber and energy security, and to resist Russia’s use of energy as a tool of geopolitical pressure and blackmail, as well as to address the issue of Russia’s shadow fleet.

The diplomats reaffirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine’s path to European Union membership, recognised the reforms carried out by Ukraine and stated that they consider EU enlargement based on merit as a geostrategic investment in Europe’s peace, security, stability and prosperity.

They also reaffirmed continued support for Ukraine’s path to NATO membership as an integral part of the continent’s security architecture.

The ministers separately stressed the importance of maintaining political, military, financial and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and confirmed their readiness to participate in Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction process.

Additionally, the parties welcomed the establishment of the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine.

Background:

The Lublin Triangle was established as a format for trilateral cooperation between Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine aimed at deepening regional cooperation in the areas of security, economy and social-humanitarian issues.

The second summit of the format took place in Lviv in 2023 at the highest level, where the three presidents signed a joint declaration that included references to Ukraine’s future in the EU and NATO. After the summit, passersby in Lviv gave Polish President Andrzej Duda a standing ovation.

