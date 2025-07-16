Russians drop guided aerial bomb on central Dobropillia in Donetsk Oblast, two killed and 27 people injured – photos, video

Russian forces dropped an FAB-500 aerial bomb on the centre of the town of Dobropillia in Donetsk Oblast on the evening of 16 July. According to the latest reports, two people have been killed and 27 injured, and others may be trapped under the rubble.

Source: volunteer Denys Khrystov, alias Holandets; Telegram channel Dobropillia info; Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets; Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote from Khrystov: "Literally 10-15 minutes ago, there was a hit in the centre of Dobropillia, the Aurora store. There were a lot of casualties because it was rush hour in the main street of the city in the evening."

Details: The Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office reported that at 17:18 on 16 July, the Russians dropped an FAB-500 bomb equipped with a UMPK unified gliding and correction module on the centre of Dobropillia.

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Dobropillia info

Update: Lubinets confirmed that the bomb was dropped on central Dobropillia at a time when people were returning home from work.

"The strike hit the area near the Aurora store," he wrote. "There are fatalities and many casualties. Emergency workers, medics and military doctors are working at the scene – the local hospital doesn’t have room for everyone."

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Dobropillia info

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Dobropillia info

Filashkin said early reports had indicated that two people had been killed and 14 injured.

Initial assessments had indicated damage to 30 retail units, six apartment buildings and eight cars. "People are likely to be still trapped under the rubble – search and rescue efforts are ongoing," Filashkin said.

The Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office later reported that 17 people had been injured, with the number of deaths unchanged.

As of 19:50, Donetsk Oblast Military Administration said one person had been killed and 21 injured in the strike.

In total, 54 retail units, 304 apartments in 13 residential buildings and 8 vehicles were damaged.

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Dobropillia info

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Dobropillia info

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Dobropillia info

The Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office later reported that the number of civilians injured in the Russian attack has risen to 27. Two others died after sustaining fatal injuries.

For reference: Dobropillia is a town in the west of Donetsk Oblast, about 15 km from the front line. Russian forces are attempting to advance towards it from the southeast.

