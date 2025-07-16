All Sections
Difficult economic situation: Russian companies switch to reduced working weeks

Viktor VolokitaWednesday, 16 July 2025, 20:14
Difficult economic situation: Russian companies switch to reduced working weeks
A worker. Photo: The Moscow Times

Companies in Russia’s Sverdlovsk Oblast are to begin switching to reduced working weeks due to the challenging economic situation.

Source: The Moscow Times, an independent Amsterdam-based news outlet

Details: A number of companies in Sverdlovsk Oblast will be introducing reduced working hours for employees and cutting staff numbers because of the difficult financial situation, Dmitry Antonov, head of the regional labour and employment department, said during a local government meeting.

Antonov said "changes in the economy" are forcing companies to "reallocate labour resources".

Background: Russian authorities have moved to confiscate a stake in Ryzhsky Khleb (Riga Bread), a company based in Ivanovo Oblast, from a Latvian citizen who supports the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the grounds of his alleged extremist activities.

