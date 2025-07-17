All Sections
Ukraine reports 1,190 Russian casualties in latest clashes

Ivan Diakonov Thursday, 17 July 2025, 06:39
Ukraine reports 1,190 Russian casualties in latest clashes
A tank protected against drones. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past day, Ukraine’s defence forces killed and wounded 1,190 Russian soldiers, bringing the total Russian casualties in the war to approximately 1,038,650.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 17 July 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 1,038,650 (+1,190) military personnel;
  • 11,029 (+4) tanks;
  • 22,996 (+1) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 30,438 (+43) artillery systems;
  • 1,440 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,197 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 421 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 340 (+0) helicopters;
  • 46,414 (+250) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 3,491 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 55,383 (+154) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,932 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

