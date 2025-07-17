Ukraine reports 1,190 Russian casualties in latest clashes
Thursday, 17 July 2025, 06:39
Over the past day, Ukraine’s defence forces killed and wounded 1,190 Russian soldiers, bringing the total Russian casualties in the war to approximately 1,038,650.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 17 July 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 1,038,650 (+1,190) military personnel;
- 11,029 (+4) tanks;
- 22,996 (+1) armoured combat vehicles;
- 30,438 (+43) artillery systems;
- 1,440 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,197 (+1) air defence systems;
- 421 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 340 (+0) helicopters;
- 46,414 (+250) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,491 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 55,383 (+154) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,932 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!