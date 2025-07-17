All Sections
US unveils its own low-cost analogue to Iranian Shahed drone

Vlad CherevkoThursday, 17 July 2025, 09:53
US unveils its own low-cost analogue to Iranian Shahed drone
LUCAS. Photo: Defence Blog

The United States has introduced a new drone system called LUCAS (Low-Cost Uncrewed Combat Attack System), positioned as an affordable and functional analogue to Iranian Shahed-136. 

Source: Defence Blog, a defence and security news outlet

Details: The drone was presented in the courtyard of the Pentagon during a display of autonomous systems for multi-domain operations, with US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth in attendance. The UAV was developed by the Arizona-based company SpektreWorks.

LUCAS is classified as a reliable and cost-effective drone, suitable for use in challenging conditions with minimal logistical needs. It features an open architecture that allows for the integration of various types of payloads – from reconnaissance to strike missions and communications support.

The system can operate either as a target drone or as a combat UAV with optional power supply. Launch methods include truck-based deployment or use of a rocket booster, enabling rapid deployment without the need for specialised personnel training.

LUCAS can autonomously coordinate with other drones and carry out strikes using network-centric capabilities, offering lower costs compared to traditional platforms. Its payload network supports remote equipment switching during flight and power from both 28V and 12V sources.

LUCAS is also expected to serve as a communications relay. SpektreWorks stated that the system had already undergone testing and is ready for production.

Analysts believe that LUCAS could strengthen the US capacity for dispersed operations, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region.

