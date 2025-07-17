Ukrainian defence-tech cluster Brave1 presents platform for testing foreign technologies

Ukraine has presented a platform for testing foreign defence technologies based on Brave1, a Ukrainian defence-tech cluster. It is called Test in Ukraine, and developers can apply to test their technologies in Ukraine.

Details: According to Brave1, the platform's goal is to attract as many partners as possible to create technologies that will change the course of the war.

"From now on, foreign manufacturers of UAVs, robotic systems, surface drones, electronic warfare and artificial intelligence products will have a clear roadmap for testing their products in Ukraine," the statement said.

Brave1 is convinced that testing in Ukraine is worthwhile for several reasons:

Expertise from end users of technologies;

Fully equipped testing grounds where products can be tested in conditions close to combat;

High-quality feedback and protocols for improving and testing technologies;

Cooperation with Ukrainian manufacturers for joint production and faster deployment of products on the front lines.

"Manufacturers will be able to test products directly on site, allowing them to make adjustments in real time. Alternatively, they can entrust testing to Brave1, whose specialists will conduct testing independently and provide partners with a detailed report on the results," the statement said.

Background: It was reported earlier that the EU and Ukraine are launching a new initiative for the defence sector – BraveTech EU. Within its framework, the parties will raise €100 million to search for technological game changers in warfare.

