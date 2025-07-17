All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian defence-tech cluster Brave1 presents platform for testing foreign technologies

Yevheniia HubinaThursday, 17 July 2025, 11:01
Ukrainian defence-tech cluster Brave1 presents platform for testing foreign technologies
Photo: Brave1

Ukraine has presented a platform for testing foreign defence technologies based on Brave1, a Ukrainian defence-tech cluster. It is called Test in Ukraine, and developers can apply to test their technologies in Ukraine. 

Source: Brave1 on Facebook

Details: According to Brave1, the platform's goal is to attract as many partners as possible to create technologies that will change the course of the war.

Advertisement:

"From now on, foreign manufacturers of UAVs, robotic systems, surface drones, electronic warfare and artificial intelligence products will have a clear roadmap for testing their products in Ukraine," the statement said.

Brave1 is convinced that testing in Ukraine is worthwhile for several reasons:

  • Expertise from end users of technologies;
  • Fully equipped testing grounds where products can be tested in conditions close to combat;
  • High-quality feedback and protocols for improving and testing technologies;
  • Cooperation with Ukrainian manufacturers for joint production and faster deployment of products on the front lines.

"Manufacturers will be able to test products directly on site, allowing them to make adjustments in real time. Alternatively, they can entrust testing to Brave1, whose specialists will conduct testing independently and provide partners with a detailed report on the results," the statement said.

Background: It was reported earlier that the EU and Ukraine are launching a new initiative for the defence sector – BraveTech EU. Within its framework, the parties will raise €100 million to search for technological game changers in warfare.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

dronesUkraine
Advertisement:
Ukraine's trade representative Kachka nominated for Deputy PM for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration
Zelenskyy appoints former Justice and Eurointegration Minister Stefanishyna as his envoy for cooperation with US
Ukraine's former defence minister Umierov no longer considered for post of ambassador to US
Ukraine brings back bodies of 1,000 fallen citizens
Ukrainian parliament appoints Svyrydenko as PM
Ukrainian refugees face shelter cuts in Poland starting November
All News
drones
Russians attack Kryvyi Rih with drones
US unveils its own low-cost analogue to Iranian Shahed drone
One person killed and 10 injured in Russian attack on Dnipro and Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight – photo
RECENT NEWS
15:00
EXPLAINERWhy Fico is still blocking the new EU sanctions and what could make him lift his veto
14:10
Death toll in Dobropillia rises to four after Russian strike
13:57
Russian strikes on Donetsk Oblast kill 2 and wound 7 people in Kostiantynivka and Kramatorsk – photos
13:29
Ukraine's trade representative Kachka nominated for Deputy PM for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration
13:27
NATO says they received orders to send Patriot to Ukraine as soon as possible
13:23
Zelenskyy appoints former Justice and Eurointegration Minister Stefanishyna as his envoy for cooperation with US
13:23
Ukraine's former defence minister Umierov no longer considered for post of ambassador to US
13:20
Zelenskyy sparks row in parliament: Demobilisation will happen after victory
12:56
Ukraine brings back bodies of 1,000 fallen citizens
12:07
Poland summons Russian envoy over Vinnytsia factory strike
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: