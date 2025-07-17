NATO says they received orders to send Patriot to Ukraine as soon as possible

General Alexus Grynkewich, Supreme Allied Commander Europe, has said that NATO is preparing for the rapid deployment of additional Patriot air defence systems in Ukraine.

Source: ntv, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Grynkewich said that preparations were being carried out in close cooperation with Germany.

The general said at a conference in Wiesbaden that the order was to act as quickly as possible.

A spokesman for the German Ministry of Defence said the day before that he was not aware of whether components of the Patriot air defence systems had already been sent to Ukraine.

He added that he could not confirm whether anything was being prepared at that time.

The spokesman said that at a meeting of countries supporting Ukraine on Monday that they would seek a solution to deliver the weapons as quickly as possible.

Background:

On 14 July, US President Donald Trump announced an agreement between the US and NATO under which European allies would pay for the delivery of American weapons to Ukraine.

Trump also announced the delivery of additional Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine.

At least for some of the US's European allies, Trump's announcement of a plan for Europeans to purchase American weapons for Ukraine came as a surprise, and uncertainty remains as to who exactly will supply the Patriot systems.

