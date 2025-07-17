All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Former Ukrainian president Poroshenko says vote for new PM is unconstitutional

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 17 July 2025, 14:35
Former Ukrainian president Poroshenko says vote for new PM is unconstitutional
Petro Poroshenko in Ukraine’s parliament. Photo: European Solidarity

Petro Poroshenko, leader of the European Solidarity party and Ukraine’s fifth president, has declared during a Verkhovna Rada (parliamentary) debate on the prime minister’s candidacy that the vote is unconstitutional due to the effective absence of a Servant of the People coalition.

Source: Poroshenko, cited by the European Solidarity press service

Quote from Poroshenko: "At the moment the monomajority coalition of 231 MPs is fake. Some of them are abroad hiding from the anti-corruption authorities, some of them definitely do not support the candidacy of the prime minister and are not members of the coalition."

Advertisement:

Details: Poroshenko noted that in 2019, during Volodymyr Zelenskyy's first week as president, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) opened a criminal case at Andrii Portnov's request due to the apparent lack of a coalition when the prime minister [Volodymyr Groysman] was appointed in 2016. "This case was considered by the current members of the SBI for many years," Poroshenko added.

"I believe that we should not violate the Constitution," Poroshenko said. "And as for Ms Yuliia’s [Svyrydenko’s – ed.] wishes: the Druzhba oil pipeline; lifting the ban on leaving the country; the announcement of the selection process for the State Bureau of Investigation and the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine; her position on banning Telegram, her positions on building fortifications; her positions on the fundamentals, on moving the economy to a war footing – here we are allies," he emphasised.

European Solidarity highlighted that during the vote for Yuliia Svyrydenko’s candidacy as prime minister, the monomajority Servant of the People faction provided 201 votes, falling short of the required 226.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Advertisement:
Zelenskyy says he is discussing "mega deal" on arms sales with Trump
Ukrainian parliament appoints Shmyhal as defence minister
Ukrainian parliament appoints 13 ministers to Svyrydenko's government
Zelenskyy appoints former Justice and Eurointegration Minister Stefanishyna as his envoy for cooperation with US
Ukraine's former defence minister Umierov no longer considered for post of ambassador to US
Ukraine brings back bodies of 1,000 fallen citizens
All News
RECENT NEWS
19:23
US says it is "moving with haste" to deliver weapons to Ukraine in line with Trump's plan
18:59
Merz praises Trump's decision on arms supplies for Ukraine
18:54
Russian FPV drone strike kills two civilians in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, and injures elderly woman
18:30
German company has delivered nearly 2,000 AI-guided kamikaze drones to Ukraine
18:19
Russian drone strike destroys Arabesky Theatre in Kharkiv, all property lost in fire
18:18
Russians plan to build storage facilities at occupied Skadovsk port
17:27
Zelenskyy says he is discussing "mega deal" on arms sales with Trump
17:06
Council of Europe won't vote on 18th Russia sanctions package on 18 July – sources from EU
17:02
Zelenskyy announces security sector reshuffle and diplomatic corps overhaul
16:17
Ukrainian parliament appoints Shmyhal as defence minister
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: