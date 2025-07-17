All Sections
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry responds to Hungary's sanctions against Ukrainian officers

Oleh Pavliuk, Anastasia ProtzThursday, 17 July 2025, 21:43
Andrii Sybiha. Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has expressed outrage over Hungary's decision to ban three Ukrainian Armed Forces officers from entering the country over the alleged death of a Hungarian citizen during mobilisation efforts in Ukraine's Zakarpattia Oblast.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: According to Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, Hungary’s decision to deny entry to three Ukrainian military officials is "unjustified and absurd."

"We reject Hungary's manipulations and we will not tolerate such disrespect for our military. Ukraine reserves the right to take appropriate action in response," Sybiha added.

On Thursday, it emerged that Hungary had barred the entry of the Head of the Personnel Department of the Ground Forces Command Headquarters (Colonel Vitalii Tkachenko), the Commander of Operational Command West (Brigadier General Volodymyr Shvediuk) and the Director of the Mobilisation Department at the Ministry of Defence (Colonel Roman Yuzvenko).

Budapest linked the decision to the death of one of its nationals in Zakarpattia, allegedly as a result of actions by staff of a military enlistment office.

The Ukrainian side clarified that the deceased was a Ukrainian citizen, and a forensic examination established the cause of death as pulmonary embolism.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry also stated that Hungary’s attempts to manipulate isolated mobilisation-related incidents for political purposes were damaging to Ukrainian-Hungarian relations.

