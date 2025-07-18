Front line sees 180 combat clashes, half of them on Pokrovsk and Lyman fronts

A total of 180 combat engagements have taken place on 11 fronts over the past day. Ukrainian defenders repelled 61 Russian assaults on the Pokrovsk front, while Russian forces launched 30 attacks on the Lyman front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 18 July

Details: On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia's Kursk Oblast, 21 combat clashes occurred in the past 24 hours. In addition, the Russians carried out 18 airstrikes, dropping 29 guided aerial bombs, and conducted 356 attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements, including six from multiple launch rocket systems.

Advertisement:

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, Ukraine's defence forces repelled 10 Russian attacks near the settlements of Vovchansk, Zelene and Starytsia.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian troops carried out four attacks. Ukrainian forces repelled assaults near the settlements of Kupiansk, Zelenyi Hai and Nova Kruhliakivka and towards Pishchane.

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked 30 times, attempting to advance near the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi and Serebrianka and towards Novyi Myr, Korovyi Yar, Serednie, Torske and Shandryholove.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled six assaults by Russian forces near the settlements of Hryhorivka and Vyiimka.

On the Kramatorsk front, 13 combat clashes were recorded near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bila Hora and Predtechyne.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted nine attacks near the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Petrivka and Rusyn Yar and towards Pleshchiivka and Katerynivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 61 Russian assaults near the settlements of Poltavka, Popiv Yar, Rodynske, Novotoretske, Myroliubivka, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Zvirove, Udachne, Muravka, Oleksiivka and Dachne and towards Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, Volodymyrivka and Novopavlivka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine's defence forces stopped 17 Russian attempts to breach defensive lines near the settlements of Piddubne, Zirka, Temyrivka, Myrne, Voskresenka, Vilne Pole, Shevchenko and Zelene Pole.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian troops successfully repelled one Russian assault near the village of Mala Tokmachka.

On the Huliaipole and Prydniprovske fronts, Russian forces did not carry out offensive actions during the past day.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russia's offensive potential in the rear.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!