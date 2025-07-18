Russians attack Donetsk Oblast, targeting volunteer vehicle and dropping FAB-250 bomb: one killed, several injured – photos

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Russian forces attacked a volunteer vehicle evacuating civilians from the village of Rodynske with a drone and dropped a FAB-250 aerial bomb on the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on the morning of 18 July. One woman has been killed and four others injured.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: At 05:30, Russian troops deliberately struck a vehicle belonging to a volunteer organisation with an FPV drone. The volunteers were evacuating civilians from Rodynske.

As a result of the attack, a 42-year-old driver and two local residents – a 77-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman – sustained injuries. All three suffered blast and craniocerebral trauma, as well as shrapnel wounds.

Just 30 minutes later, the Russians attacked Kostiantynivka with a FAB-250 aerial bomb equipped with a Unified Gliding and Correction Module. One of three airstrikes on the city killed a 66-year-old woman in her home. A 64-year-old man sustained a blast injury and multiple shrapnel wounds to the head.

The attacks also damaged 16 houses, several vehicles and a gas pipeline.

Pre-trial investigations have been launched in criminal proceedings regarding war crimes.

