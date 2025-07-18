All Sections
Stefanishyna speaks on her tasks as Zelenskyy's envoy for cooperation with US

Ivanna Kostina, Serhiy SydorenkoFriday, 18 July 2025, 11:39
Stefanishyna speaks on her tasks as Zelenskyy's envoy for cooperation with US
Olha Stefanishyna. Stock photo: Getty Images

Olha Stefanishyna has said that one of the primary tasks of her role as the president's envoy for cooperation with the United States will be the implementation of the agreement on minerals, as well as the organisation of a mechanism for the purchase of American weapons.

Source: Stefanishyna in an interview with European Pravda

Details: Stefanishyna stated that President Zelenskyy expects her to strengthen several areas. "The first is the implementation of the so-called mineral agreement. The second is the organisation of a mechanism for purchasing US-made weapons," Stefanishyna said.

She noted that there has already been a positive signal from the United States, indicating that they are ready to sell weapons to Ukraine. Other NATO and EU countries have confirmed that they are ready to mobilise funds to purchase such weapons.

"My role will include ensuring that this project is successful. My previous experience will be useful here in establishing cooperation between EU and NATO countries and the United States on these purchases. And also to explain to the US what Europe is all about," she explained.

"Of course, these are not all the tasks. There will certainly be NATO issues, interaction with Congress, and so on," Stefanishyna added.

She emphasised that she has the status of special envoy until the procedures related to her appointment as ambassador to the United States are completed.

"And now my key task is to consult with the Ukrainian parliament, the new prime minister, the heads of state campaigns and the president's team so that by the time I leave for the United States, I will have an agenda in place. So that, as they say in Odesa, I have a vision of the first 10-20 steps in Washington," Stefanishyna said.

Background:

  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree appointing Olha Stefanishyna as the president's special envoy for cooperation with the United States.
  • Recently, the media reported that Zelenskyy had informed Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's ambassador to the United States, of his intention to dismiss her

