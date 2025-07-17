All Sections
Zelenskyy appoints former Justice and Eurointegration Minister Stefanishyna as his envoy for cooperation with US

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 17 July 2025, 13:23
Zelenskyy and Stefanishyna. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree appointing Olha Stefanishyna as Special Envoy of the President of Ukraine for Cooperation with the United States of America.

Source: Zelenskyy on social media

Quote: "In this capacity, Olha will work to maintain momentum in our relations with the US while all the necessary procedures for approving her candidacy with Washington as Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United States are underway."

Details: The president thanked Stefanishyna for her work on European and Euro-Atlantic integration. Zelenskyy recalled that she participated in negotiations with the United States on a new format for economic cooperation and the creation of a Ukrainian-American investment fund for reconstruction.

Quote: "We will continue to work with the United States on this basis – adding mutually beneficial economic substance to our political and diplomatic interaction."

