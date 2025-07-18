All Sections
Deadline for Ukraine's EU accession preparations revealed

Ivanna Kostina, Serhiy SydorenkoFriday, 18 July 2025, 13:02
Deadline for Ukraine's EU accession preparations revealed
Olha Stefanishyna. Stock photo: Getty Images

Olha Stefanishyna, who served as Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration until 17 July, has stated that the Ukrainian government’s objective of preparing the country for EU membership by the end of 2027 remains unchanged.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Stefanishyna made this statement in an interview with European Pravda in response to a question about Ukraine’s goals regarding the EU accession process.

"To open all negotiation clusters in 2025. To complete the legislative alignment so that our laws fully correspond to EU law by the end of 2027," she said.

She noted that even now, all commitments Ukraine has made in the negotiation process – without transitional periods – have been limited to the end of 2027. "So we have 2025-26 to develop decisions, and 2026-27 to adopt them," Stefanishyna explained.

She added that an adaptation programme is currently being prepared to reflect this timeline.

"We’ve launched a major EU project called Ukraine2EU, which supports this process. There are experts, a methodological framework, and existing groundwork. And once the European Commission reports are available for each cluster, we’ll be able to approve the programme gradually, cluster by cluster," she said.

Stefanishyna also stressed that she sees no reason to scale back these goals or make them less ambitious.

She confirmed that the opening of the first negotiation cluster on Ukraine’s EU accession had been scheduled for 18 July.

She also revealed that one of her main tasks in her new role as the president’s representative for US cooperation will be to implement the critical minerals agreement and organise a mechanism for purchasing US weapons.

