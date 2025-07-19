All Sections
Half of Germans view Russia as major threat, YouGov Poll shows

Iryna KutielievaSaturday, 19 July 2025, 15:57
Stock photo: Getty Images

Approximately half of Germany’s residents align with the federal government’s view that Russia poses a threat to national security, according to YouGov survey data.

Source: DW, citing YouGov survey data, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The survey reveals that 13% of respondents consider the military threat from Moscow to be very serious, while 36% view it as significant. Conversely, 30% see Russia as only a minor threat, and 14% perceive no threat at all.

The political divide is stark. Among supporters of the conservative CDU/CSU bloc, centre-left Social Democrats, and Greens, 58-62% regard Russia as a serious or very serious threat. Conversely, about a third of these voters believe that Russia poses no threat to Germany, or consider it to be insignificant.

Notably, 65% of voters for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) believe the military threat from Russia is insignificant or absent, with only 29% recognising any risk at all. Among supporters of the populist left-wing Sarah Wagenknecht Alliance, a mere 33% see a threat, while 51% do not. Supporters of the socialist Left Party are evenly split, with 48% viewing Russia as a threat and 47% not.

Background: 

  • The NATO summit in The Hague in June reaffirmed Russia’s status as a common threat to the Alliance. 
  • Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron has called for a significant increase in the country’s defence spending, particularly citing the threat from Russia.

