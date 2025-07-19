Mine explosion claims woman's life in Kherson Oblast

A civilian has been killed in a mine explosion in Beryslav, Kherson Oblast.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: A 65-year-old woman stepped on a mine, causing an explosion on 18 July. She suffered fatal injuries.

Quote: "A local resident has died in Beryslav due to a mine explosion. The tragedy happened last night. As a result of the detonation, a 65-year-old woman sustained fatal injuries."

