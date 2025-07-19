Ukraine's Energy Ministry comments on smoke at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy has stated that the connection lines between Ukrainian-controlled territory and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) are operating normally.
Source: a statement from the Ministry of Energy
Quote from the statement: "The power lines connecting the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to Ukraine's power grid are operating stably, providing a reliable external power supply to the plant to ensure radiation safety."
On 19 July, photographs of smoke on the territory of the ZNPP appeared on some Telegram channels. Earlier that day, Yevhen Balytskyi, the so-called head of the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, had reported a total blackout in the occupied territory.
The Ministry of Energy noted, citing information from the IAEA, that the smoke was caused by a forest fire in an area a safe distance away from the plant.
Previously: On the evening of 12 July, hundreds of shots were fired from small arms at the ZNPP.
