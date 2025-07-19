All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's Energy Ministry comments on smoke at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Volodymyr Tunik-FryzSaturday, 19 July 2025, 18:10
Ukraine's Energy Ministry comments on smoke at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy has stated that the connection lines between Ukrainian-controlled territory and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) are operating normally.

Source: a statement from the Ministry of Energy

Quote from the statement: "The power lines connecting the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to Ukraine's power grid are operating stably, providing a reliable external power supply to the plant to ensure radiation safety."

Advertisement:

On 19 July, photographs of smoke on the territory of the ZNPP appeared on some Telegram channels. Earlier that day, Yevhen Balytskyi, the so-called head of the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, had reported a total blackout in the occupied territory.

The Ministry of Energy noted, citing information from the IAEA, that the smoke was caused by a forest fire in an area a safe distance away from the plant.

Previously: On the evening of 12 July, hundreds of shots were fired from small arms at the ZNPP.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power PlantRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: National Security and Defence Council Secretary proposes meeting with Russian side next week
Zelenskyy awards Order of Freedom to Berdiansk teenagers killed by Russia
Ukraine pushes for foreign cities to be called by Ukrainian names in official use
Russia attacks Ukraine with 379 drones and missiles: 208 destroyed, 136 go off radar
Reuters: Australia delivers Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Trump to provide weapons first to allies giving their stocks to Ukraine – WSJ
All News
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Shooting heard at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, shell casings found near reactor units – IAEA
High-voltage line powering Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant restored
Russian strike causes blackout at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
RECENT NEWS
20:20
Zelenskyy: National Security and Defence Council Secretary proposes meeting with Russian side next week
19:58
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence fighters kill three Kadyrovites in occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast – video
19:05
updatedTwo killed and four injured in Russian missile attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – photo
18:51
Russian drones injure four civilians in Kharkiv Oblast
18:10
Ukraine's Energy Ministry comments on smoke at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
17:53
Zelenskyy appoints new members of National Security and Defence Council
17:34
Ukrainian Security Service colonel shot dead in Kyiv reported to have planned 2015 killing of Russian militant Mozgovoi
17:01
Mine explosion claims woman's life in Kherson Oblast
17:00
From Brussels to Washington: Stefanishyna on her new role and Ukraine's EU path
16:33
Zelenskyy awards Order of Freedom to Berdiansk teenagers killed by Russia
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: