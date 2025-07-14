All Sections
Shooting heard at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, shell casings found near reactor units – IAEA

Alyona KyrychenkoMonday, 14 July 2025, 11:41
Stock Photo

Hundreds of shots were fired at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant on the evening of 12 July.

Source: IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi

Details: The large number of shots, which were fired repeatedly for about an hour starting at 22:00 local time, is said to be unusual.

It is reported that during a tour of the site on the morning of 13 July, the IAEA team saw numerous small-calibre shell casings scattered on the ground near reactor units No. 5 and No. 6. No signs of broken windows or other physical damage were found.

"Such military activity at or near a major nuclear power plant is clearly unacceptable," Director General Grossi said.  

He expressed his deep concern about the apparent increase in the use of drones near nuclear power plants since the beginning of this year, stating that such weapons pose a clear threat to nuclear safety.

"As I have repeatedly stated, any military attack on a nuclear site – with or without drones – jeopardises nuclear safety and must stop immediately," Grossi said.

Background: On 4 July, the Russians struck a power transmission line connecting the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant with Ukraine's unified energy system, causing a blackout at the plant.

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plantoccupationattack
Shooting heard at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, shell casings found near reactor units – IAEA
