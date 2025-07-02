One person killed and one injured in Russian drone strikes on Kupiansk district in Kharkiv Oblast

Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration reported on the night of 1-2 July on the aftermath of a Russian drone attack on the Kupiansk district which had resulted in one death and one injury.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Syniehubov stated that warehouse buildings, hay bales and two minibuses on the territory of an agricultural business caught fire in the village of Borivske, which, according to early reports, had been attacked by five Geran-2 (Shahed-136) drones.

Quote: "The fire, which has now been contained, extended over an area of 800 sq m.

Sadly, one person was killed and another injured."

Details: Early reports indicate that the village of Voloska Balakliia was also attacked by five Russian Geran drones. Structural elements of a warehouse building on the territory of an agricultural business caught fire due to the attack. Syniehubov added that the fire had been extinguished.

