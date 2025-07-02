Four people injured in Russian drone attack on Nikopol – photos

Four people were injured in a Russian first-person view drone attack on the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the morning of 2 July.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Four people have been injured in Nikopol in an FPV drone attack. All have been taken to hospital."

A person injured in the attack being taken to hospital Photo: Lysak on Telegram

Details: Lysak said that a 65-year-old man had sustained serious injuries. Two other men aged 44 and 49 and a 40-year-old woman sustained moderate injuries.

A car damaged in the drone strike Photo: Lysak on Telegram

Two cars were also damaged in the attack.

