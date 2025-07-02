All Sections
Russia launches S-300 missiles and over 100 drones overnight: Ukraine destroys 79 UAVs

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 2 July 2025, 09:53
A mobile fire group. Photo: 41st Separate Mechanised Brigade

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with four S-300 anti-aircraft missiles and 114 Shahed loitering munitions and various types of decoy drones on the night of 1-2 July.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force Command on Telegram

Details: By 09:00, Ukraine's air defence units had destroyed 79 Shahed-type drones and other UAVs in the country's north, east and south.

Forty drones were shot down by firepower, while 39 disappeared from radar or were suppressed by electronic warfare.

The Air Force also reported that the Russian loitering munitions struck 14 locations, with debris from downed drones falling in two areas.

air defenceRusso-Ukrainian wardrones
air defence
