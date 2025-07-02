Ukraine's chief spy: Dnipro faces threat from Russian missiles and drones, no danger of advancing troops

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, has said that the city of Dnipro faces no threat beyond Russian missile and drone attacks, and that combat operations are limited to the outskirts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Budanov in a briefing with journalists on Wednesday, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "There is no threat to the city of Dnipro apart from the missile and drone strikes that have already been going on. As for Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – it’s clear that fighting has been ongoing for quite some time along the outer edges of the region, primarily from the southeast. There’s nothing new there."

Details: Budanov also dismissed claims of a new Russian summer offensive as a "media cliché", urging people not to create myths about events that are not actually taking place.

"It’s a continuous campaign. Did you see any pause? I personally didn’t," he said when asked about the supposed summer push by Russian forces.

Background:

Intelligence from NATO member states suggests that Russia is not preparing a major offensive in either Sumy or Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

Russian forces have repeatedly claimed to have entered Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, but Ukraine’s General Staff has denied it.

