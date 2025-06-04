All Sections
NATO: No signs of Russia preparing major offensive on Sumy or Dnipropetrovsk oblasts

Serhiy Sydorenko, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 4 June 2025, 16:49
The flag of NATO. Stock photo: Getty Images

Intelligence from NATO member states has suggested that Russian forces are not planning a major offensive in either Sumy or Dnipropetrovsk oblasts of Ukraine.

Source: a senior NATO official at a briefing with journalists in Brussels, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: The official explained that NATO is closely monitoring Russia’s troop build-up near Sumy Oblast border and the hostilities that have shifted from Russia’s Kursk Oblast to border villages in the Ukrainian region.

Quote: "We see an expansion of the front line in the north and northeast of Sumy Oblast. But there is no evidence that Russian forces are preparing a serious offensive on the Sumy front."

"This could suggest preparation for an attack on the city of Sumy itself, but we see no evidence of this. We assess it as an attempt to create a ‘buffer zone’, which, to our knowledge, Russian forces have long planned," the official emphasised

"In addition, the recent destruction of bridges in Russian territory complicates logistics for Russian forces on the Sumy front," they added.

The official also stated that Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast, which have neared the administrative border of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, are unlikely to lead to a major offensive.

"We see an increase in intensity, but there are no signs that they are preparing a significant offensive operation," the NATO official stressed. 

Background:

