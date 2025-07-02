Russian drones attack Kupiansk district, injuring two people – photos

The aftermath of the Russian strikes on the Kupiansk district. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Russian forces deployed four drones to attack the village of Borivske in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast on the night of 1-2 July. Two local residents – a 22-year-old and a 90-year-old man – have been injured in the strike.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: The attack occurred around 23:40. Several storage facilities and equipment belonging to a civilian company were damaged, while the blast wave shattered windows in nearby residential buildings.

The aftermath of the Russian strikes on the Kupiansk district Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Two men aged 22 and 90 sustained injuries in the attack.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched under Article 438.1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – violation of the laws and customs of war.

The aftermath of the Russian strikes on the Kupiansk district Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Background: Earlier that night, an explosion occurred in the city of Kharkiv amid a Russian drone threat, causing a fire.

