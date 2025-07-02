All Sections
Russian drones attack Kharkiv: one explosion and fire reported – photos, video

Olha Hlushchenko, Iryna BalachukWednesday, 2 July 2025, 08:30
Russian drones attack Kharkiv: one explosion and fire reported – photos, video
A firefighter extinguishing the fire. Photo: SES

An explosion was heard in the city of Kharkiv on the night of 1-2 July amid a Russian drone threat, followed by a fire.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) on Facebook

Quote from Terekhov: "An explosion has been heard in Kharkiv – the city is under an aerial attack. Russian drones may still be in the skies over the city – stay safe!"

Details: Early information provided by Terekhov indicates that the strike targeted the Novobavarskyi district.

 
He later reported that a one-storey non-residential building had caught fire as a result of the strike on the Novobavarskyi district.

 
Syniehubov added that car repair shop buildings were ablaze in the Novobavarskyi district as a result of the attack. The fire covered an area of approximately 300 sq m. State Emergency Service units were working at the impact site.

Quote from Terekhov at 04:31: "The fire at the impact site in the Novobavarskyi district has been contained. Two people have been evacuated by the Red Cross from buildings located near the impact site. As of now, there are no casualties."

More details: In the morning, the State Emergency Service reported that the fire had been fully extinguished at 07:00. 

