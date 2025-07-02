Orbán's team launches new ad comparing Zelenskyy and Hungarian opposition leader Magyar – photos, video

Following the completion of a public survey on Ukraine’s EU membership, a new ad campaign has appeared in Hungary portraying Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Péter Magyar, Viktor Orbán’s main political rival, as puppets.

Source: Hungarian news portal 444.hu; social media users, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Posters have emerged in public spaces with the slogan "as alike as two eggs", depicting caricatures of Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and Magyar, leader of the Hungarian opposition Tisza party and a serious contender against Orbán in the upcoming elections.

Advertisement:

The ad campaign was commissioned by Ellenállás Mozgalom Non-Profit Kft, a name that roughly translates as "National Resistance Movement".

In addition to the posters, a video is circulating on social media platform X (Twitter) and elsewhere, portraying Magyar as "the Hungarian Zelenskyy". The video includes old clips of Zelenskyy’s performances as a comedian.

The video’s voiceover states that Magyar and Zelenskyy are "as alike as two drops of water", especially in their love for the stage.

"But they also share something else – their handlers," the narrator says. "At their request, Zelenskyy is dragging Europe into war. The Hungarian Zelenskyy wants Ukraine to join the EU. Both Zelenskyys are good actors. But this is not theatre, this is reality. In moments like this, we don’t need clowns."

Obviously media campaign started as well, with the following unskippable ad pic.twitter.com/I63GOhwbfB — SzabadonMagyarul 🇬🇧🇭🇺🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@SzabadonMagyar) July 1, 2025

The video has already garnered over a million views on YouTube.

In response, memes have begun circulating on X, featuring Vladimir Putin and Viktor Orbán in place of Zelenskyy and Magyar inside eggshells.

Poster depicting caricatures of Zelenskyy and Magyar. Photo: 444.hu

Background: Hungary announced the final results of the government’s "referendum" regarding support for Ukraine’s accession to the European Union, stating that 95% of participants voted against.

Read more: Orbán lost to "gays and Ukrainians": How a Pride ban united Budapest against Hungary’s government

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!