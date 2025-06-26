All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Hungarian PM claims 95% of citizens oppose Ukraine's EU accession in Voks2025 referendum

Mariya Yemets, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 26 June 2025, 11:43
Hungarian PM claims 95% of citizens oppose Ukraine's EU accession in Voks2025 referendum
Voks 2025. Photo: Fischer Zoltán/Miniszterelnöki Kommunikációs Főosztály/MTI

Hungary has announced the final results of the government’s "referendum" regarding support for Ukraine’s accession to the European Union, stating that 95% of participants voted against.

Source: Hungarian news portal Telex, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán reported that 2.278 million Hungarians participated in the Voks2025 referendum, with 95% opposing Ukraine’s EU ascension and 5% in favour.

Advertisement:

The reported participation represents approximately 29% of the 7.8 million voters registered for the 2024 European Parliament elections.

Telex highlighted potential doubts about the vote’s integrity, as tests showed that individuals could vote multiple times by using different email addresses for electronic submissions. Government spokesman Gergely Gulyás stated at a recent briefing that printed ballots are notarised and "cannot be falsified", with electronic votes also verified. However, he could not confirm whether the system would detect duplicate voting across paper and electronic ballots. Online votes accounted for approximately 10% of the total votes cast.

Background:

  • Hungarian opposition leader Péter Magyar, head of the Tisza party, claimed the referendum was a failure, estimating the actual participation at around 600,000 people.
  • Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Hungary’s government made "maximum efforts to ensure the result it needs" in the Voks2025 referendum on Ukraine’s EU accession.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

HungaryEUUkraineEuropean integration
Advertisement:
Ukraine and EU agree on new trade conditions to replace "visa-free trade regime"
Anti-drone ammunition developed in Ukraine – video
EU officially extends sectoral sanctions against Russia for another six months
Ukraine's Ministry of National Unity may be scrapped – sources
Vice PM Yuliia Svyrydenko may head Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine – sources
18th package of sanctions against Russia being blocked not only by Slovakia, but also by Hungary
All News
Hungary
Hungary and Slovakia block new EU sanctions against Russia ahead of summit
Hungary and Slovakia to block EU's 18th sanctions package against Russia
EU summit to approve strong message on Ukraine's accession, Hungary will abstain
RECENT NEWS
21:25
Zelenskyy: Russia plans to deploy higher number of drones in attacks, Ukraine prepares to respond
20:41
UK intelligence outlines scale of AWOL Russian service personnel
20:33
Russian teenagers in Tolyatti face criminal charges after singing Ukrainian national anthem
19:53
Pyongyang shows footage of North Korean soldiers killed in Ukraine for first time
19:45
Tanker carrying million barrels of oil suffers explosion after calling at Russian port – Bloomberg
18:11
Denmark backs simultaneous EU accession for Ukraine and Moldova
18:07
Zelenskyy: Russia's plan to advance in Sumy Oblast is failing
18:02
Ukraine and EU agree on new trade conditions to replace "visa-free trade regime"
17:56
Tough times ahead for Russian economy, CEO of Russia's largest bank warns
17:56
Iran summons Ukrainian chargé d’affaires over officials' recent remarks
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: