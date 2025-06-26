Hungary has announced the final results of the government’s "referendum" regarding support for Ukraine’s accession to the European Union, stating that 95% of participants voted against.

Source: Hungarian news portal Telex, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán reported that 2.278 million Hungarians participated in the Voks2025 referendum, with 95% opposing Ukraine’s EU ascension and 5% in favour.

Advertisement:

The reported participation represents approximately 29% of the 7.8 million voters registered for the 2024 European Parliament elections.

Telex highlighted potential doubts about the vote’s integrity, as tests showed that individuals could vote multiple times by using different email addresses for electronic submissions. Government spokesman Gergely Gulyás stated at a recent briefing that printed ballots are notarised and "cannot be falsified", with electronic votes also verified. However, he could not confirm whether the system would detect duplicate voting across paper and electronic ballots. Online votes accounted for approximately 10% of the total votes cast.

Background:

Hungarian opposition leader Péter Magyar, head of the Tisza party, claimed the referendum was a failure, estimating the actual participation at around 600,000 people.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Hungary’s government made "maximum efforts to ensure the result it needs" in the Voks2025 referendum on Ukraine’s EU accession.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!