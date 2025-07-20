Russia loses 1,140 soldiers over past day
Sunday, 20 July 2025, 07:02
Russia has lost 1,140 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day alone, bringing its total number of personnel losses to 1,041,990.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 20 July 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 1,041,990 (+1,040) military personnel;
- 11,035 (+3) tanks;
- 23, 021 (+9) armoured combat vehicles;
- 30,583 (+52) artillery systems;
- 1,443 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,198 (+1) air defence systems;
- 421 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 340 (+0) helicopters;
- 46,982 (+270) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,515 (+23) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 55,727 (+121) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,932 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
