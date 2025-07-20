78-year-old woman killed in Russian drone strike in Sumy Oblast

A 78-year-old woman was killed in a Russian attack with unmanned aerial vehicles on the Svesa hromada, Sumy Oblast, on the evening of Saturday 19 July. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: Authorities reported that the Russians deployed four drones in the attack.

Advertisement:

Residential buildings were set ablaze as a result of the strikes.

Additionally, following a large-scale attack on the Shostka hromada, two local residents sought medical attention.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!